Long Beach rally protests white nationalist group

By ABC7.com staff
LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) -- A rally was held Sunday in Long Beach opposing a suspected white nationalist group that had planned to have an event in the area.

The United Patriot National Front had an event planned that it said was in support of freedom and free speech.

The Facebook page for that event has since been deleted. But community members still gathered Sunday in opposition, saying they are against white nationalism.

"I feel like it's a way of getting together to share what I think we have in common, which is a desire to preserve the community we have, the openness, the welcoming community that we have," said rally attendee Kaney Fedovskiy.

A report earlier this year from the Southern Poverty Law Center linked UPNF to a known violent white nationalist who attended the infamous rally in Charlottesville.

The group has previously denied being a white nationalist or supremacist group.
