Biden, Warren, other Democratic candidates visit LA to woo union members

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The frontrunners in the Democratic presidential primary converged on Los Angeles Friday to try to win the support of a major labor union.Candidates, including former Vice President Joe Biden and Sen. Elizabeth Warren, addressed some 1,200 members of the SEIU downtown. One leading candidate was notably absent - Sen. Bernie Sanders. The Vermont lawmaker, who suffered a heart attack earlier this week, left a Las Vegas hospital earlier Friday. He told reporters he was feeling great.The candidates in Los Angeles also spent some time responding to President Donald Trump's attacks on Biden's son Hunter and his business dealings in the Ukraine. Trump is facing substantial criticism, and a potential impeachment inquiry, after he allegedly tried to get the foreign nation to investigate the son of his potential political rival."He's indicted himself by his own statements," Biden said. "This is not about me. This is not about my son. There's not a shred of evidence that anything done was wrong."Senator Elizabeth Warren said Trump's action may be an impeachable offense."He has made it clear that he thinks the law doesn't apply to him and that the point of the federal government is to put whatever resources are needed at his disposal to protect himself politically and financially," Warren said. "That is not the case."Sen. Kamala Harris said: "Justice is on the ballot when we have got a corrupt man occupying our house, which is the White House, and walking around as basically an indictment walking around in a red tie."The California senator, who has been trailing in the polls, told union members that she's been a champion for their cause since day one."I have always stood with you," Harris said. "You have always stood with me. I fully intend to be elected the next president of the United States and I will stand with you every day of the week."And Biden and Warren, the two frontrunners in the race, worked on getting the endorsements of the labor union's 2 million members."Let's get something straight," Biden said. "Wall Street did not build America. Middle class built America and unions built the middle class. Period."Warren said: "We've got to have the courage to be willing to fight back against these giant corporations. For me, it means enforce the antitrust laws and for the big giants let's break them up."Sen. Cory Booker and Julian Castro also spoke Friday. Expected Saturday are Beto O'Rourke, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and Sen. Amy Klobuchar.