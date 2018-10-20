POLITICS

Conservative street artist Sabo puts face of Maxine Waters on 'Halloween' billboard in West Hollywood

A billboard in West Hollywood promoting the new "Halloween" movie was altered to target Rep. Maxine Waters.

By ABC7.com staff
WEST HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) --
Conservative street artist Sabo hijacked a billboard to target congresswoman Maxine Waters.

The advertisement promoting the new "Halloween" movie is on Pico Blvd. in West Hollywood.

Sabo swapped out an image of the movie's serial killer, Michael Myers, and replaced it with one of Waters.

The image shows Waters holding a butcher knife in her right hand, looking ready to attack.

The phrase, "#Uncivil Democrats" is also added.

Waters represents California's 43rd District in Congress.
