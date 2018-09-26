POLITICS

Third woman comes forward to accuse Brett Kavanaugh of sexual misconduct

(Left: AP) Brett Kavanaugh speaks before the Senate Judiciary Committee Sept. 6, 2018. (Right) Michael Avenatti tweeted this photo of his client, identifying her as Julie Swetnick.

Attorney Michael Avenatti has revealed the identity of a third woman to come forward with sexual misconduct allegations against Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.

Avenatti made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning, naming his client as Julie Swetnick. In the tweet, he described her as courageous, brave and honest.

The attorney also tweeted images of what he said was a sworn statement from his client, adding, "Under no circumstances should Brett Kavanaugh be confirmed absent a full and complete investigation."

Two other women have come forward with allegations of sexual misconduct against Kavanaugh.

MORE: 2nd woman claims sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh
EMBED More News Videos

The New Yorker magazine is reporting that Senate Democrats are investigating a second woman's accusation of sexual misconduct by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh.


California professor Christine Blasey Ford has also accused Kavanaugh of sexually assaulting her at a high school party. Deborah Ramirez has also come forward with accusations against Kavanaugh. Ramirez said in a story published Sunday by The New Yorker Magazine that Kavanaugh placed his penis in front of her and caused her to involuntarily touch it during a drunken dormitory party.

Kavanaugh has staunchly denied that he ever sexually assaulted anyone. His allies, including President Donald Trump, have cast doubt on the accusations.

Ford and Kavanaugh are expected to testify separately at a committee hearing on Thursday.

MORE: Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he believes second accuser
EMBED More News Videos

Brett Kavanaugh's Yale roommate says he supports the second woman accusing the judge of sexual misconduct, and that he respects her courage.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicssexual assaultsexual misconductbrett kavanaughchristine blasey fordrepublicansdemocratssupreme courtu.s. supreme courtpolitical scandal
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
President Trump takes a turn leading UN Security Council
Incumbent Rohrabacher faces tough challenge from Democrat Rouda
Trump says Dems using 'con game' to sink Kavanaugh court bid
Trump boasts of America's might, draws headshakes, laughter at UN
More Politics
Top Stories
Boxer Victor Ortiz arrested, accused of rape in Oxnard
Burglary reported at Rihanna's Hollywood Hills home
Pediatric Cancer Research Foundation, Chipotle kick off 'Dine and Donate'
ICE: DTLA murder suspect had been deported 6 times
Arby's parent company to buy Sonic Drive-In chain for $2.3B
Young baseball fan with rare disorder left in tears after being scolded at game
Maddox Ritch's dad speaks for first time about missing son
Fullerton PD offers new training for active-shooter situations
Show More
Camera found inside Rancho Palos Verdes city hall restroom
Firefighters save 3-year-old's birthday party after friends cancel
LA training program sends its students from prison to the kitchen
Bill Cosby star to stay on Hollywood Walk of Fame
Lakers hold first practice with LeBron
More News