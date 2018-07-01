POLITICS

Mother, daughter reunited at LAX

EMBED </>More Videos

A mother and daughter separated at the border under the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy have been reunited in Los Angeles. (KABC)

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A mother and daughter separated at the border under the Trump administration's zero tolerance policy have been reunited in Los Angeles.

Perla Alemengor de Velasquez and her 12-year old daughter had not seen each other in more than a month, since entering the United States from Guatemala seeking asylum.

Attorney Mario Williams said he is planning to file a class-action lawsuit on behalf of many families like theirs to stop the administration from blocking legitimate asylum seekers from entering the United States.

"The Trump administration continues to double and triple down on a policy that is blatantly unconstitutional," Williams said.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsfamilyimmigrationPresident Donald TrumpLos Angeles
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
2 WeHo City Council members want Trump's star off Walk of Fame
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
Man charged with vandalizing Trump star in Hollywood
LA city attorney discusses school safety, 3D-printed guns
More Politics
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Proposal planning companies latest trend in wedding industry
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Show More
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News