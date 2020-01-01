New California laws 2020: Minimum wage, power outages, more rules changing in 2020

<iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc30.com/video/embed/?pid=5803295" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe>

ABC7 News anchors Kumasi Aaron and Jobina Fortson talk about having to straighten their hair and wear wigs to conform with a more European look in order to advance their journalism careers in television. California's new Crown Law prohibits discrimination at work and school based on a person's natural hair style.