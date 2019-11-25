54% of California voters believe there's enough evidence to draft article of impeachment, SurveyUSA poll finds

After two weeks of public hearings, some new polling numbers released Monday morning show where California voters stand on the impeachment inquiry.A SurveyUSA poll conducted late last week found 54% of Californians think there's enough evidence for the House to draft an article of impeachment, down 4% from a month ago.Of those surveyed, 57% think the House should pass at least one article of impeachment. That percentage remains unchanged since last month.Also holding steady is the 52% of voters who think there's enough evidence for the Senate to convict the President in an impeachment trial.Should the Senate convict the president? 55% of California voters say yes, up 1% from last month.Democrats could soon turn the impeachment process over to the House Judiciary Committee. They're moving "expeditiously" ahead as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has instructed.In the coming weeks, the House intelligence panel will submit a report to the Judiciary panel, and then Democrats will consider drafting articles of impeachment on President Donald Trump's dealings with Ukraine and the administration's attempts to block the investigation. The articles could cover matters beyond Trump's efforts to push Ukraine to investigate Democrats, including special counsel Robert Mueller's investigation, but no decisions have been made.There could be several steps along the way, including a Judiciary committee vote, a House floor vote and, finally, a Senate trial.