Gov. Newsom brings his "California for All" health care tour to Southern California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Gov. Gavin Newsom has made health care a major part of his agenda from the get-go. He's taking his ambitious plan on the road and traveling across the state Friday to pitch it at Los Angeles Southwest College.

Newsom's health care plan is part of his "California For All" campaign. It includes some controversial proposals, like extending Medi-Cal to undocumented young adults up to age 25.

Newsom wants to make health insurance more affordable for middle-class families by offering monthly discounts. The governor puts the estimated price tag for his plan at $100 million.

"We are already paying for acute care. We pay for sick care for everyone regardless of their immigration status in this country. I'd rather spend less money, cover more people, diversify the insurance pool which then will reduce your premiums and my premiums. So for me this is common sense," Newsom said

The plan comes with stiff penalties for Californians who choose to go without health insurance. The governor still has to move his plan through the legislature.
