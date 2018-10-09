POLITICS

Nikki Haley to resign as UN Ambassador

Trump says UN ambassador Haley to leave at end of year

WASHINGTON (KABC) --
Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will resign at the end of the year, President Donald Trump said.

Trump spoke as he met with Haley Tuesday morning in the Oval Office, calling her a "very special" person. He added that she told him six months ago that she might want to take some time off. Trump said that together they had "solved a lot of problems."

VIDEO: President Trump meets with Nikki Haley regarding resignation
Sitting next to President Trump, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley resigns.


Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016.

Before she was named by Trump to her U.N. post, Haley was governor of South Carolina, the first woman to hold the post. She was re-elected in 2014.

The Associated Press and ABC News contributed to this report.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
