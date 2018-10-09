Nikki Haley to resign as UN Ambassador

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=4447369" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Sitting next to President Trump, UN Ambassador Nikki Haley resigns.

Nikki Haley, the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, will resign at the end of the year, President Donald Trump said.Trump spoke as he met with Haley Tuesday morning in the Oval Office, calling her a "very special" person. He added that she told him six months ago that she might want to take some time off. Trump said that together they had "solved a lot of problems."Haley was appointed to the U.N. post in November 2016.Before she was named by Trump to her U.N. post, Haley was governor of South Carolina, the first woman to hold the post. She was re-elected in 2014.