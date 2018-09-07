Former President Barack Obama is making a visit to Southern California Saturday to campaign for state Democrats in the midterm elections.His first stop will be at the Anaheim Convention Center.Earlier Friday, Obama spoke in his home state at a university in Illinois, saying this year's elections may be the most important ever."This moment really is different. The stakes really are higher. The consequences of any of us sitting on the sidelines are more dire," he said.He went on to say that President Donald Trump is "a symptom, not a cause" of what's dividing the country.Democrats hope Saturday's Orange County appearance will energize the party's voters. He will be headlining an invitation-only rally to support seven Democratic candidates competing for key Republican held districts in November.To win tickets to the rally, you can text Barack at 97779.