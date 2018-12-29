At the age of 25, Tara Campbell is making a major name for herself in California politics.After serving two years on the Yorba Linda City Council, her peers unanimously elected her mayor, making her the youngest female mayor in the state."This is my hometown, so to be able to have the opportunity to give back to the community that has given so much to me is the greatest honor," Campbell said.Campbell grew up in Yorba Linda playing sports and participating in Girl Scouts. She then went to USC to study sports journalism.After interning in Washington D.C., she developed a passion for politics. She became the youngest member of the council and now works full-time as the communications director for Orange County Supervisor Andrew Do."(I) realized we need good people to put ourselves out there to represent us," Campbell said. "If we want to see a change, we need to be part of that change."Change, which includes bringing the city into the 21st century. Campbell launched the first social media sites for the city and updated its website. She wants to make it easier for the people she represents to reach her and the council.She's also excited about the ongoing construction of the Yorba Linda Town Center, which will bring retail, entertainment and restaurants to the city."Actually, it's been 28 years in the making so we're very excited to welcome all those new businesses because that'll obviously bring in sales tax revenue," Campbell said.According to Rutgers University, 21.8 percent of mayors in cities of more than 300,000 people are women as of March. Campbell says she's honored to be one of them."It is so exciting to see women making history not only on the national level, but more being involved on the local level," Campbell said.As for the little girls who may look up to her, she said she's humbled to set an example."If I'm able to provide that for them that's really an honor for me, they know they can be anything," Campbell said.