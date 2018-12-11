POLITICS

Pasadena students create art piece to spark dialogue and engagement on immigration policies

EMBED </>More Videos

An art piece was designed to spark dialogue and civic engagement on immigration policy.

By
PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --
An art piece was designed to spark dialogue and civic engagement on immigration policy.

The nonprofit United We Stay teamed up with students at the art center College of Design in Pasadena under the program Design Matters. They said the goal is to address some of the most common misconceptions about immigration.

From statements that generalize immigrants as criminals or accuse them of draining the social economy.

They've also displayed what they're calling an undocumented American bill of rights. As a way of spelling out rights people should have in the U.S. regardless of their immigration status.

"The goal - that I was showing through my photos and my textures - is that people are working hard and I took those people in their everyday lives giving more and not really draining the economy and rather being a part of it," student Ibby Day said.

You can see the artwork and learn more about the mission at UnitedWeStay.org.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsimmigrationimmigration reformartcollege studentsPasadenaLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
Schumer calls Trump wall threat 'temper tantrum'
Top House Dems raise prospect of impeachment, jail for President Trump
Chief of staff John Kelly to leave at year's end
More Politics
Top Stories
CSUN police boost patrols after letter threatens mass shooting
Milo, dog thrown off Hollywood roof, slowly recovering
Man arrested with loaded gun, ammo at OC park, police say
Selena's life story to be told on Netflix
Homemade porn, photos of nude women found in former USC doctor's storage unit
Assemblyman Joaquin Arambula arrested on child abuse charges
Deputy charged with manslaughter for 2016 Norwalk shooting
Delta bans animals on long flights
Show More
Court orders Stormy Daniels to pay Trump $293K in legal fees, sanctions
Reward offered in hit-run death of beloved Redlands crossing guard
$525M suit to be filed in shooting of man at Hollywood Walgreens
3-year-old dies after authorities say uncle slit her throat
LAPD officer tackles DUI suspect in Northridge
More News