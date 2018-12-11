PASADENA, Calif. (KABC) --An art piece was designed to spark dialogue and civic engagement on immigration policy.
The nonprofit United We Stay teamed up with students at the art center College of Design in Pasadena under the program Design Matters. They said the goal is to address some of the most common misconceptions about immigration.
From statements that generalize immigrants as criminals or accuse them of draining the social economy.
They've also displayed what they're calling an undocumented American bill of rights. As a way of spelling out rights people should have in the U.S. regardless of their immigration status.
"The goal - that I was showing through my photos and my textures - is that people are working hard and I took those people in their everyday lives giving more and not really draining the economy and rather being a part of it," student Ibby Day said.
You can see the artwork and learn more about the mission at UnitedWeStay.org.