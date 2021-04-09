Politics

Pomona Fairplex to shelter unaccompanied migrant children

By ABC7.com staff
EMBED <>More Videos

Long Beach Convention Center to shelter migrant children

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The Pomona Fairplex has agreed to serve as an emergency shelter for migrant children, becoming at least the third major facility in Southern California to take on such a role, a county official said Thursday.

Hilda Solis, chair of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors, announced the decision and said the Biden White House had contacted her about the issue.

"Los Angeles County has a responsibility and an opportunity to care for unaccompanied minors coming to the United States," Solis said. "This is not a border crisis - but, instead, it is everyone's crisis."

The Biden administration has been reaching out to communities throughout the country to find space for housing unaccompanied migrant children who are currently being sheltered in overcrowded Border Patrol facilities.

Long Beach and San Diego have both offered use of their convention centers as temporary shelters.

RELATED: San Diego Convention Center to shelter unaccompanied minors
EMBED More News Videos

After a request from the Biden administration, the San Diego Convention Center will be used to shelter unaccompanied migrant children seeking asylum.



Details were not immediately available on how many children the Fairplex would house and when the plan would start.

The Pomona Fairplex is run by a nonprofit organization in partnership with Los Angeles County. It hosts the LA County Fair and hundreds of other events in non-pandemic years. It is also currently serving as a COVID-19 vaccination site.

The video in the media player above is from a related story.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicspomonalos angeles countycounty fairshelterchildrenimmigration
Copyright © 2021 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
San Bernardino County cracking down on illegal fireworks
3.3 magnitude quake hits Cabazon area, USGS says
Firefighters stage incredible tribute for son of fallen firefighter
Disney announces opening date for Avengers Campus
Expert: Lack of oxygen killed George Floyd, not drugs
Texas workplace shooting suspect charged with murder
Thai dogs rescued, given new lease on life in Studio City
Show More
Dave Roberts excited to see fans return to Dodger Stadium
Justin Turner reveals favorite upgrade at Dodger Stadium
Gabriel Fernandez's mother asks for vacated murder conviction
New California homeless database aims to help policymakers
Cal State LA vaccine site no longer accepting walk-ups
More TOP STORIES News