President Donald Trump takes a turn leading UN Security Council

Candace McCowan has more on the president's United Nations visit.

UNITED NATIONS --
More world leaders are stepping up to the podium at the U.N. General Assembly, but the lion's share of the day's attention will be down the hall where U.S. President Donald Trump will be chairing the Security Council.

It'll be Trump's first experience in leading a session of the U.N.'s most powerful body, where the U.S. currently holds the rotating presidency. It's using that perch to double down on criticism of Iran.

While Wednesday's meeting of the council will be addressing the issue of nonproliferation of nuclear, chemical and biological weapons, Trump himself has left little doubt that it'll be another chance to target Tehran.

