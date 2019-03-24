Politics

Protesters rally outside Rep. Ilhan Omar event in Woodland Hills

EMBED <>More Videos

Several protesters rallied outside an event in Woodland Hills where Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar was set to speak to a Muslim-American civil rights group.

By
WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar attended an annual banquet for a Muslim-American civil rights group in Woodland Hills Saturday as several protesters were on hand to voice their disapproval over the congresswoman's recent remarks they claim are anti-Semitic.

The dozens of protesters lined Canoga Avenue in front of a Hilton hotel where Omar was set to appear and speak to the Council of American-Islamic Relations.

In a tweet from February, Omar came under fire for tweeting "It's all about the Benjamins baby" in reference to the support the U.S. traditionally offers Israel.

Omar later apologized, saying "anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes."

Many protesters waved U.S. and Israeli flags and showed support for President Donald Trump.

A handful of Omar supporters also turned out. Supporters claim Omar is being unfairly targeted because she is black and Muslim.

"It is totally legitimate to criticize American foreign policy vis-a-vis Israel and Palestine," supporter Estee Chandler said. "I don't think anything she has said is anti-Semitic."
Report a Typo
Related topics:
politicswoodland hillslos angeles countyprotestmuslimsisraelanti semitismdemocratstwitter
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TOP STORIES
Gorman multi-vehicle pileup on 5 freeway leaves several injured
LA Marathon brings street closures, thousands of participants
Powerball: Winning numbers for tonight's $638.8M jackpot
Bernie Sanders holds rally in DTLA in front of thousands of supporters
Findings from Mueller investigation expected to be released soon
Arrest made after man shot at Metro station in East Hollywood
Stolen-vehicle suspect in custody after high-speed chase ends in Valencia
Show More
Family of man fatally shot by deputies after chase is suing LASD
Flight attendant, DACA recipient, detained by ICE on return to US
Suspect in custody after elderly woman kicked on subway
Passengers airlifted one by one from stranded cruise ship
Montclair driving instructor accused of sexually assaulting student
More TOP STORIES News