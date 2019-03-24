Protesters rally outside Rep. Ilhan Omar event in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar attended an annual banquet for a Muslim-American civil rights group in Woodland Hills Saturday as several protesters were on hand to voice their disapproval over the congresswoman's recent remarks they claim are anti-Semitic.The dozens of protesters lined Canoga Avenue in front of a Hilton hotel where Omar was set to appear and speak to the Council of American-Islamic Relations.In a tweet from February, Omar came under fire for tweeting "It's all about the Benjamins baby" in reference to the support the U.S. traditionally offers Israel.Omar later apologized, saying "anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes."Many protesters waved U.S. and Israeli flags and showed support for President Donald Trump.A handful of Omar supporters also turned out. Supporters claim Omar is being unfairly targeted because she is black and Muslim."It is totally legitimate to criticize American foreign policy vis-a-vis Israel and Palestine," supporter Estee Chandler said. "I don't think anything she has said is anti-Semitic."