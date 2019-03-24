Protesters rally outside Rep. Ilhan Omar event in Woodland Hills

WOODLAND HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar attended an annual banquet for a Muslim-American civil rights group in Woodland Hills Saturday as several protesters were on hand to voice their disapproval over the congresswoman's recent remarks they claim are anti-Semitic.
The dozens of protesters lined Canoga Avenue in front of a Hilton hotel where Omar was set to appear and speak to the Council of American-Islamic Relations.
In a tweet from February, Omar came under fire for tweeting "It's all about the Benjamins baby" in reference to the support the U.S. traditionally offers Israel.
Omar later apologized, saying "anti-Semitism is real and I am grateful for Jewish allies and colleagues who are educating me on the painful history of anti-Semitic tropes."
Many protesters waved U.S. and Israeli flags and showed support for President Donald Trump.
A handful of Omar supporters also turned out. Supporters claim Omar is being unfairly targeted because she is black and Muslim.
"It is totally legitimate to criticize American foreign policy vis-a-vis Israel and Palestine," supporter Estee Chandler said. "I don't think anything she has said is anti-Semitic."
