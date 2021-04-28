Politics

Actor Randy Quaid says he's 'seriously considering' running for governor of California

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Actor Randy Quaid says he is "seriously considering running" for governor of California.

On Tuesday, the actor tweeted his interest in running, writing the "prosecutorial corruption in California (esp Santa Barbara & the Bell scandal) is rampant."

"I promise that if elected I will clean up the District Attorney Offices throughout the state. #RandyQuaid4CAGOV," the tweet continued.



If Quaid runs, he will join a list of challengers that include former San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer, San Diego businessman and former gubernatorial candidate John Cox, and Caitlyn Jenner.

Quaid, 70, expressed support for Jenner when she announced she was running by tweeting "Go! @Caitlyn_Jenner."

The effort to recall Gov. Gavin Newsom hit a major milestone Monday when it was announced enough verified signatures to qualify for a recall election were submitted, making it all but inevitable a recall election will happen later this year.

Quaid, who is the older brother of Dennis Quaid, is an Oscar-nominated actor known for his work in dramas and comedies, such as "The Last Detail," "Quick Change," "Independence Day" and in "National Lampoon" films. He has appeared in only one other film (2018's "All You Can Eat") since 2009, according to IMDB.

Quaid has had legal issues, including an arrest in 2009 for using an invalid credit card at a hotel in Santa Barbara. He is also a supporter of former President Donald Trump.



