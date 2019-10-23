Rep. Katie Hill denies improper relationship with aide after intimate photos appear online

A Southern California congresswoman is fighting what she calls a smear campaign, denying reports that she had an inappropriate relationship with an aide after intimate photos appeared online.Freshman Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, 32, is fighting off multiple allegations which she describes as politically motivated, blaming the controversy on her husband, Kenny Heslep, who she is in the midst of a bitter divorce with.The allegations surfaced after the release of intimate photos of her on the conservative website RedState.org, which also alleged that Hill had more than one inappropriate relationship with staff members. The same website posted a nude picture, reportedly involving her and one of her female campaign staff members.Hill said U.S. Capitol Police are "investigating the situation and potential legal violations of those who posted and distributed the photos." She said the photos included her and "another individual" and declined further comment.She also denied having had an affair with her legislative director.Hill released the following statement, which reads in part: "I am saddened that the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view and the vindictive claims of my ex have not involved the lives and reputations of unrelated parties."Hill is vice chair of the House Oversight Committee and a freshman liaison to Democratic leaders.In 2018, the democratic freshman beat Republican incumbent Steve Knight, winning the last Republican-held U.S. House seat in Los Angeles County. She's also one of the few openly bisexual members of Congress.