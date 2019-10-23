Politics

Rep. Katie Hill denies improper relationship with aide after intimate photos appear online

By
A Southern California congresswoman is fighting what she calls a smear campaign, denying reports that she had an inappropriate relationship with an aide after intimate photos appeared online.

Freshman Democratic Rep. Katie Hill, 32, is fighting off multiple allegations which she describes as politically motivated, blaming the controversy on her husband, Kenny Heslep, who she is in the midst of a bitter divorce with.

The allegations surfaced after the release of intimate photos of her on the conservative website RedState.org, which also alleged that Hill had more than one inappropriate relationship with staff members. The same website posted a nude picture, reportedly involving her and one of her female campaign staff members.

Hill said U.S. Capitol Police are "investigating the situation and potential legal violations of those who posted and distributed the photos." She said the photos included her and "another individual" and declined further comment.

She also denied having had an affair with her legislative director.

Hill released the following statement, which reads in part: "I am saddened that the deeply personal matter of my divorce has been brought into public view and the vindictive claims of my ex have not involved the lives and reputations of unrelated parties."

Hill is vice chair of the House Oversight Committee and a freshman liaison to Democratic leaders.

In 2018, the democratic freshman beat Republican incumbent Steve Knight, winning the last Republican-held U.S. House seat in Los Angeles County. She's also one of the few openly bisexual members of Congress.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicshouse of representativesdemocrats
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Report of man with gun at Van Nuys bank launches LAPD response
Ontario motor officer recovering after crash on 215 in Grand Terrace
LA approves emergency moratorium on 'no-fault' evictions
Pumpkin carving art at Descanso Gardens
Little Mountain fire 80 percent contained
After Alzheimer's drug shows promise, company to seek FDA approval
Tujunga residents fighting golf course development plans
Show More
CVS, UPS to partner on drone delivery tests for medications
New DMV license center opening in Pacoima
Small brush fire burns near Brentwood homes
Anaheim was the hottest place in America on Monday
Gov. Gavin Newsom wants investigation of high gas prices
More TOP STORIES News