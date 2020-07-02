Politics

Riverside declares racism a public health crisis

RIVERSIDE, Calif. (KABC) -- Racism has been declared a public health crisis in Riverside.

The Riverside City Council approved the resolution Wednesday following an hours-long meeting.

As part of the resolution, the council committed to start mandatory racial equity training for staff.

San Bernardino County and several other cities nationwide have done the same in recent weeks.
