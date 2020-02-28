Politics

Sanders, Biden and Buttigieg to visit Southern California ahead of Super Tuesday

California is the biggest prize on Super Tuesday, and the Golden State is set to get even more attention from the Democratic presidential candidates over the next few days.

Bernie Sanders will be in Los Angeles on Sunday for a rally at the Convention Center. The Vermont senator will be joined by Dick Van Dyke, Sarah Silverman and Public Enemy. Sanders' rally starts at 5 p.m., and it's free and open to the public.

Former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg will visit Chula Vista on Monday. His rally is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and is also free to attend.

Meanwhile, ABC News has learned former Vice President Joe Biden will be in California on Tuesday.

Information about whether the other candidates will be visiting the state has not yet been released.

An exclusive Eyewitness News poll conducted by SurveyUSA shows that Michael Bloomberg has surged into second place among California voters.

Sanders still leads with 25 percent, but Bloomberg is only 4 percentage points behind.

Biden is in third place, according to the survey, followed closely by Buttigieg. Candidates in the single digits include Sen. Elizabeth Warren, Sen. Amy Klobuchar and businessman Tom Steyer.

Democrats unleashed a roaring assault against Sanders' electability and seized on Bloomberg's past with women in the workplace in a raucous debate Tuesday night that tested the strength of the two men leading their party's presidential nomination fight.

The new wave of infighting came as Democrats met for the party's 10th - and perhaps most consequential - debate of the 2020 primary season.

The Democrats' 2020 class will not stand side-by-side on the debate stage until the middle of next month, making Tuesday's debate the best, and perhaps last, chance for some candidates to save themselves and alter the trajectory of the high-stakes nomination fight.

Live streaming coverage of Super Tuesday will begin at 5 p.m. on March 3 on Eyewitness News, and streaming live on abc7.com/live and the ABC7 app. Get full elections coverage on abc7.com/vote.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.
