Sheriff Villanueva facing heat for rehiring deputy accused of domestic violence

Sheriff Alex Villanueva has rehired former deputy Caren Carl Mandoyan (left), who worked on his campaign and was fired from the department for domestic violence allegations.

LOS ANGELES
Los Angeles County Sheriff Alex Villanueva went face to face with the county Board of Supervisors over his decision to reinstate a deputy fired over domestic violence and stalking allegations.

The deputy in question, Caren Carl Mandoyan, worked on Villanueva's campaign and stood with him when he was sworn-in last December.

The supervisors criticized the sheriff - not only for rehiring Mandoyan - but for his public comments questioning the credibility of Mandoyan's accuser.

Supervisor Sheila Kuehl was very critical, saying "The deputy that you reinstated, it seemed like your own attitude was, a domestic violence victim if they don't speak up how serious can it be? Which frankly we thought we left behind us 40 years ago."

The board is asking the sheriff to reconsider. It's sending a formal letter signed by all five members. A civil service commission also upheld Mandoyan's firing. Still Villanueva says he stands by his decision.

He told the board "upon review of this case in particular, and of course I'm not releasing any particulars of it, I will just say that it failed on so many different levels that it should never have left the department."

And the sheriff says he's got at least another six deputies he wants to reinstate who he says were wrongfully terminated.
