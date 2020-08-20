DNC 2020

Steph, Ayesha Curry endorse Joe Biden during DNC program Thursday

SAN FRANCISCO -- Steph and Ayesha Curry appeared during the Democratic National Convention tonight to endorse Joe Biden's campaign.

The Currys were joined by their daughters Riley and Ryan for a "family conversation about politics and the state of America."

"We want to ensure that our kids live in a nation that is safe, happy, healthy, and fair," Ayesha Curry said.

Added Golden State Warriors player Steph Curry: "We're voting for Joe Biden."

Biden is slated to formally accept the party's nomination on Thursday evening, the final night of the convention. Other speakers include former South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms, Sen. Tammy Duckworth, Sen. Tammy Baldwin, Sen. Cory Booker and Sen. Chris Coons.

Steph Curry supported Hillary Clinton's campaign in 2016.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsayesha currydnc 2020joe biden2020 presidential electionsportsstephen curry
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
DNC 2020
Live: Democratic National Convention wraps with Joe Biden
4 of Biden's former rivals speak for DNC's final night
Newsom talks climate change amid CA wildfires at DNC 2020
2020 DNC: Everything to know about Dem convention
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Live: Democratic National Convention wraps with Joe Biden
Arrest made in attack of transgender women in Hollywood
Newsom talks climate change amid CA wildfires at DNC 2020
Firefighting helicopter pilot ID'd after being killed in crash
'Stage Mother' with Jacki Weaver offers message of redemption
Lucerne Valley school first in IE to return students to campus
Peaches tied to salmonella outbreak are recalled
Show More
First look at new addition to Marvel Avengers Campus
Anti-mask rant turns homophobic, racist at NorCal Marshalls
Appeals court allows Lyft and Uber to continue operations in CA
Trump criticizes CA handling of wildfires: 'They don't listen to us'
Family kicked off JetBlue flight over 2-year-old's mask refusal
More TOP STORIES News