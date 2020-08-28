Clippers announce The Forum to serve as voting center for LA County

As part of our commitment to fighting voter suppression and empowering all citizens to determine meaningful progress, @theforum will serve as an official Vote Center where voters can vote in person or drop off mail-in ballots for the 2020 election. — LA Clippers (@LAClippers) August 28, 2020

Although the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers had both voted to boycott the remainder of the 2019-20 NBA season, that stance appeared to have changed by Thursday morning.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Friday that The Forum, which was purchased earlier this year by Clippers owner Steve Balmer, will serve as an in-person voting center.The voting center will also accept drop offs for mail-in ballots.The Forum will be used as a voting center Oct. 24 through Nov. 3.Officials said the voting center will follow all CDC and public health guidelines, and best practices.Also, the team has partnered with the voter-outreach organization Woke-Vote to bring resources and voter education to neighborhoods with low voter turnout and alleviate voter suppression.