Clippers announce The Forum to serve as voting center for LA County

It will also accept drop off mail-in ballots between Oct. 24 and Nov. 3.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Los Angeles Clippers announced on Friday that The Forum, which was purchased earlier this year by Clippers owner Steve Balmer, will serve as an in-person voting center.

The voting center will also accept drop offs for mail-in ballots.

The Forum will be used as a voting center Oct. 24 through Nov. 3.

Officials said the voting center will follow all CDC and public health guidelines, and best practices.



Also, the team has partnered with the voter-outreach organization Woke-Vote to bring resources and voter education to neighborhoods with low voter turnout and alleviate voter suppression.

