POLITICS

TIME Magazine morphs Trump, Putin's faces on cover for 'Summit Crisis' story

EMBED </>More Videos

Time Magazine cover mashup of Trump and Putin (TIME.com)

TIME's latest cover might have some doing a double-take. The magazine illustrated the cover story, entitled "Summit Crisis," with a morphed image of President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Trump has faced criticism from both Democrats and Republicans about his handling of the Helsinki summit with Putin on Monday. Trump has gone back and forth on what was said during the meeting and whether he believes Russia meddled in the election on his behalf.

The president addressed coverage of the summit in a tweet early Thursday.

In a story explaining the cover, the editors said the merged image represents the conflict between the question of alleged collusion with Russia and the question of whether Russia attempted to influence the 2016 presidential election.

TIME's Brian Bennett writes in the cover story that the president is unable or unwilling to make a distinction between these two questions.

"A year and a half into his presidency, Trump's puzzling affinity for Putin has yet to be explained," Bennett wrote. "Trump is bruised by the idea that Russian election meddling taints his victory, those close to him say, and can't concede the fact that Russia did try to interfere in the election, regardless of whether it impacted the outcome."

The artist behind the cover, Nancy Burson, said she hopes it causes readers to reflect on the similarities between the two leaders.

"What my work has always been about is allowing people to see differently," she adds. "The combining of faces is a different way for people to see what they couldn't see before."

Burson is known for her facial composite work, including the development of a technique to help the FBI find missing children by aging their faces, TIME reports.

Just last month, TIME's editors made headlines with a cover that depicted Trump looming over a crying immigrant girl in a now-famous image.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsu.s. & worlddonald trumpPresident Donald Trumpvladimir putinrussia
Related
TIME Magazine cover features Trump, immigrant girl
POLITICS
Former Trump attorney Michael Cohen pleads guilty in hush money case
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Paul Manafort found guilty on 8 counts in fraud trial
CA bill attempts to curb sugary drink consumption among children
Gavin Newsom says he would run CA as 'positive alternative to Trump'
More Politics
Top Stories
Man in country illegally charged with Mollie Tibbetts' murder
LAPD investigating possible road-rage shooting of Lyft driver
Suspect injured in OIS near Pasadena's Old Town
Report: All Orchard Supply stores to close permanantly
3 men face over 1K charges each for sexually abusing farm animals
DA reviewing Boyle Heights fatal involving sheriff's SUV
Rep. Duncan Hunter and wife indicted on campaign finance charges
Banning school dean accused of trying to lure underage boy
Show More
Mom speaks out about son's death after OC doc found guilty of sober-home scam
Ant invasion hits SoCal homes
7.3 earthquake rocks Venezuela's coast
Santa Ana couple find python in bathroom
Pechanga Resort and Casino hiring veterans, service dogs as security officers
More News