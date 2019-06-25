Politics

Trump administration argues it's not required to provide soap, toothbrushes to detained children

A contentious hearing took place Friday over the conditions for migrant children being detained at the border.

A panel with the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals heard arguments from President Donald Trump's administration, which claimed it has abided by rules for providing "safe and sanitary" conditions.

At one point, the administration argued that basic hygiene items such as soap and toothbrushes were not specifically required.

"If you don't have a toothbrush, if you don't have soap, if you don't have a blanket, it's not safe and sanitary. Wouldn't everybody agree to that? Do you agree to that?" Judge Wallace Tashima asked Justice Department lawyer Sarah Fabian.

When the administration argued that having minors sleep on concrete floors in cold, crowded cells also "met" the requirements, one judge called it "inconceivable."
