LOS ANGELES (KABC) --The Trump administration has separated more than 2,000 children from their families at the border during the six-week period between mid-April and the end of May, Eyewitness News has learned.
This number, which continues to grow, is the result of the Trump administration's border policy aimed at discouraging immigrants from illegally entering the United States.
Several church groups and children's advocates have criticized the policy as inhumane.