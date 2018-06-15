POLITICS

Trump administration separates 2,000 families in 6 weeks

This number, which continues to grow, is the result of the Trump administration's border policy aimed at discouraging immigrants from illegally entering the United States. (KABC)

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
The Trump administration has separated more than 2,000 children from their families at the border during the six-week period between mid-April and the end of May, Eyewitness News has learned.

Several church groups and children's advocates have criticized the policy as inhumane.
