Families separated during the immigration process were able to reunite for the first time in years in Los Angeles.The event, which was part of the project "Amor Sin Fronteras," brought 10 families back together Saturday at the Holy Cross Catholic Church.Organizers worked through the legal process to bring many of those family members from Mexico to Los Angeles for the visit.The reunification effort was led by community organizations and the Almoloya Municipality and the State of Mexico. Organizers said for some, it was their first chance to see their family members in 10 years."We're witnessing the human benefits of trying to unify families, the ability to hug them and kiss them and cry together, that's the one thing that people haven't been able to do with their family members for decades now," said Luis Perez, a legal services director with the Coalition for Humane Immigrant Rights of Los Angeles.Organizers also discussed visa restrictions and guidelines with everyone at the event to make sure those family members can return for their next visit.