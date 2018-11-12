WOOLSEY FIRE

President Donald Trump approves expedited request for major disaster declaration during California fires

Hot spots burning throughout Paradise illuminate what would otherwise be total darkness in a town that remains without power. ( KGO-TV)

SAN FRANCISCO --
President Donald Trump says he has approved an expedited request for a major disaster declaration for the state of California on Monday.

"Wanted to respond quickly in order to alleviate some of the incredible suffering going on," Trump tweeted.

At least 31 people have died in fires raging in northern and southern California.
