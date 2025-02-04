Woman who lost her home in the Woolsey Fire shares rebuilding experience to help victims

Sue Talley, a victim of the Woolsey Fire, shares her experience of rebuilding her home to help victims of the Palisades and Eaton Fires.

AGOURA HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- For residents sifting through the ruins of their homes in the aftermath of the Eaton Fire and Palisades Fire, the thought of rebuilding may be an overwhelming and emotional undertaking.

Sue Talley, whose Agoura Hills home burned down in the 2018 Woolsey Fire, feels the pain of victims who lost everything in the recent fires.

"I want to send them a hug," said Talley. "Much love to them."

It has been more than six years since the Woolsey Fire broke out in Simi Valley and quickly spread across nearly one hundred thousand acres in Ventura County and Los Angeles County. The fire destroyed or damaged more than two thousand structures.

Rebuilding took Talley over two and a half years. She said even with a lot of government red tape removed by state and local lawmakers, the new home had to be built up to current code, including adding more fire-resistant materials.

"The requirements involved different kinds of sidings on the outside. The inside of every room has a sprinkler system. The roof is some kind of fireproof; there are no eaves. I don't think anybody - I know I didn't - thinks about how much more that is going to cost than what you originally assumed the value of your house was," said Talley.

More than half a dozen of Talley's friends in the area also lost their homes in the Woolsey fire, yet she is the only one who rebuilt her home.

Even though Talley loves her new house, she said she still sheds a tear for the house that burned down. To her, it wasn't just a house; it was a home filled with lots of memories and a lot of love.

"I knew every creak on the stairs. I knew every corner of every part of that - and so many memories when you raise your kids from the age of one and four," said Talley.

Sue shared this message for those who lost their homes in the recent fires: "Focus on how you feel. Each individual is going to have their own experience. And don't try to compare, 'Oh well, it could have been worse or could have been this.' No, really take care of yourself."