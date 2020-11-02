President Trump supporters turn out for car rally across San Fernando Valley

The procession on Sunday afternoon began at Taft High School and then made its way along Ventura Boulevard and several other major streets.
Participating cars were decked with flags and signs, including several RVs.
On Saturday, Beverly Hills police declared an unlawful assembly at the site of another rally in support of the president.
Hundreds, if not thousands, of Trump supporters gathered near the Beverly Hills sign on Santa Monica Boulevard, with several of them waving American flags and pro-Trump banners.
The unlawful assembly was declared after a counter-protester reportedly got into a fight with a pro-Trump demonstrator near the city sign in Beverly Gardens Park, but no one was arrested.