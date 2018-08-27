POLITICS

Trump 'terminating' NAFTA as he pursues trade deal with Mexico, starts negotiations with Canada

President Donald Trump delivers remarks about the economy on the South Lawn of the White House, Friday, July 27, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON --
President Donald Trump says he'll be "terminating" the North American Free Trade Agreement as he pursues a deal with Mexico and starts negotiations with Canada.

Trump said Monday during an Oval Office event that he'll be calling the emerging agreement the "United States-Mexico Trade Agreement." He says it will mark the end of the NAFTA name.

Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto was on speakerphone and says he hopes NAFTA partner Canada will eventually be incorporated into the deal.

Adam Austen, a spokesman for the Canadian Foreign Minister, says Canada had been in regular contact with the NAFTA negotiators.

He says, "We will only sign a new NAFTA that is good for Canada and good for the middle class," adding that, "Canada's signature is required."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsmexicoPresident Donald Trumpimmigrationimmigration reformu.s. & world
(Copyright ©2018 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Meghan McCain, Trump and others remember John McCain
Bush 43, Obama expected to speak at McCain's funeral
'He's a decent family man': The moment McCain defended Obama
SoCal community remembers John McCain's outspoken voice
More Politics
Top Stories
Former SoCal football player among 2 killed in Florida shooting
Pedestrian struck, killed in Diamond Bar near 57 Freeway
Lanes reopened on 101 Fwy in Woodland Hills after 5-vehicle crash
Bullied 9-year-old killed himself after coming out at school
Video shows moments before deadly Jacksonville shooting
SoCal video gamers react to deadly Madden tournament shooting
Tanker truck driver killed in fiery 105 Freeway crash identified
More than 1K join family in honoring Mollie Tibbetts at funeral
Show More
Aramazd Andressian's attorney threatens suicide where boy's body was found
Playwright Neil Simon, creator of 'The Odd Couple,' dies at 91
Must-do experiences only in L.A.
What are competitive gaming tournaments?
6-year-old boy defending friend gets beat by bullies
More News