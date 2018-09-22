Judge Brett Kavanaugh is a fine man, with an impeccable reputation, who is under assault by radical left wing politicians who don’t want to know the answers, they just want to destroy and delay. Facts don’t matter. I go through this with them every single day in D.C. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

The radical left lawyers want the FBI to get involved NOW. Why didn’t someone call the FBI 36 years ago? — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2018

Survivors of sexual assault are speaking out after President Donald Trump questioned why Brett Kavanaugh's accuser didn't file charges against the Supreme Court nominee decades ago.Many survivors took to social media and shared the reasons why they didn't report their assaults.An army of supporters stood by Christine Blasey Ford's story, using the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport, and shared their own stories of trauma.On social media Friday, Trump sent a series of tweets directed at Ford's accusations against Kavanaugh, including tweeting:"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"Licensed clinical social worker Candace Presser said the revelations are a reflection of the times."I feel like the climate has thank goodness changed, and it's created a sense of safety to be able to come forward with their truth," Presser said. "Because in the past, I think there was a lot of victim blaming, victim shaming and people weren't believed when they were telling their stories."Presser says many people can spend decades suppressing traumatic memories."It's a very individual journey to process your trauma," Presser said. "And everybody does it in their own way and on their own time, and they heal how they want to heal, when they're ready to heal on their timeline."