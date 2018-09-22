POLITICS

Donald Trump's remarks spark #WhyIDidntReport hashtag on social media

EMBED </>More Videos

Survivors of sexual assault are speaking out after President Donald Trump questioned why Brett Kavanaugh's accuser didn't file charges against the Supreme Court nominee decades ago.

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Survivors of sexual assault are speaking out after President Donald Trump questioned why Brett Kavanaugh's accuser didn't file charges against the Supreme Court nominee decades ago.

Many survivors took to social media and shared the reasons why they didn't report their assaults.

An army of supporters stood by Christine Blasey Ford's story, using the hashtag #WhyIDidntReport, and shared their own stories of trauma.

On social media Friday, Trump sent a series of tweets directed at Ford's accusations against Kavanaugh, including tweeting:

"I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!"



Licensed clinical social worker Candace Presser said the revelations are a reflection of the times.

"I feel like the climate has thank goodness changed, and it's created a sense of safety to be able to come forward with their truth," Presser said. "Because in the past, I think there was a lot of victim blaming, victim shaming and people weren't believed when they were telling their stories."

Presser says many people can spend decades suppressing traumatic memories.

"It's a very individual journey to process your trauma," Presser said. "And everybody does it in their own way and on their own time, and they heal how they want to heal, when they're ready to heal on their timeline."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
politicsbrett kavanaughsupreme courtsexual assaultsocial media
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
POLITICS
Kavanaugh accuser given more time to decide on testifying
Harassment complaint against LA councilman prompts investigation
Trump abandons restraint, calls out Kavanaugh's accuser
Kavanaugh accuser Christine Blasey Ford sees support in hometown Palo Alto
More Politics
Top Stories
"Master herbalist" to face trial in Harbor Gateway boy's death
More than 12 alleged victims step forward in OC sex assault case
Kavanaugh accuser given more time to decide on testifying
Dodgers broadcaster Jaime Jarrin joins team's Ring of Honor
Alabama boy found naked, chained leads to arrest of 3 relatives
CA gov. signs measure that lets utilities bill customers to pay for wildfire costs
'Project Blue Boy' opens at the Huntington Art Gallery
LAPD releases video of fatal OIS in South LA
Show More
Efforts underway to help protect SoCal homeless after recent attacks
Postal carrier helps save elderly woman in house fire
OC man finds long-lost father through online DNA test
SoCal air quality still better than decades ago, but remains unhealthy
Extra security at Van Nuys school day after shooting near campus
More News