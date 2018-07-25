POLITICS

Trump's star on Hollywood Walk of Fame destroyed with pickax; suspect turns himself in

A vandalism suspect turned himself in after he allegedly used a pickax to destroy President Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. (Loudlabs)

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
A vandalism suspect turned himself in after he allegedly used a pickax to destroy President Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame early Wednesday morning, the Los Angeles Police Department said.

According to witnesses, a man removed the pickax from a guitar case about 3 a.m. and began swinging it at the star on Hollywood Boulevard, located in front of the Hollywood & Highland center. Chunks of concrete were left strewn across the sidewalk.

The suspect surrendered to Beverly Hills police at about 4:30 a.m., the LAPD said. His identity was not disclosed.

In November 2016, days before the presidential election, Trump's star was similarly vandalized by a man dressed as a construction worker who used a sledgehammer and pickax. That man said he was protesting Trump's treatment of women.

The motive for Wednesday's incident is unknown.
