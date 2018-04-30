POLITICS

Vice President Mike Pence touring Calexico border wall after migrant caravan arrives

Vice President Mike Pence on Monday is touring the reconstruction of an old border wall in Calexico that started with funding allocated nearly a decade ago. (KABC)

CALEXICO, Calif. (KABC) --
Vice President Mike Pence continued his visit to Southern California Monday to focus on the California-Mexico border, as a caravan of migrants asks to be given asylum in the U.S.

Pence toured the reconstruction of an old border wall in Calexico that started with funding allocated nearly a decade ago. This is not a part of President Donald Trump's new expanded border wall proposal.

During his tour, he met with the Department of Homeland Security and border patrol employees. Many people were waiting to see if he would mention what is happening about 125 miles away at the San Ysidro border crossing.

At the crossing, which is near San Diego, more than 100 Central American migrants woke up camped-out at the border terminal, determined to stay until their cases for asylum are heard by the United States.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection turned the caravan away overnight, saying the crossing that usually vets asylum seekers was already at capacity.

President Donald Trump has called the migrant caravan a "mess" and a threat to border security.

The migrants said they're trying to escape violence and persecution and are willing to wait as long as it takes.

After protesting in Mexico's capital city, a smaller caravan of migrants is heading northward to formally request asylum.



Pence arrived in the Southland Saturday and headed back to Beverly Hills Monday afternoon for a roundtable discussion.
