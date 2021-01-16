Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. -- On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife visited the South Valley.The Vice President spoke with service members at NAS Lemoore about the Trump administration's foreign policy achievements.Second Lady Karen Pence addressed military families and highlighted employment solutions for spouses of deployed military members.It was the Vice President's second visit to the Valley in the last two years.In 2019, he spoke to Valley farmers to discuss President Trump's new trade proposal involving the U.S., Mexico and Canada.Pence is now expected to travel to New York to speak to soldiers who recently returned from Afghanistan before returning to Washington, D.C.