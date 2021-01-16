Politics

Vice President Mike Pence visits Naval Air Station Lemoore

FRESNO, Calif. -- On Saturday, Vice President Mike Pence and his wife visited the South Valley.

The Vice President spoke with service members at NAS Lemoore about the Trump administration's foreign policy achievements.

Second Lady Karen Pence addressed military families and highlighted employment solutions for spouses of deployed military members.

It was the Vice President's second visit to the Valley in the last two years.

In 2019, he spoke to Valley farmers to discuss President Trump's new trade proposal involving the U.S., Mexico and Canada.

Pence is now expected to travel to New York to speak to soldiers who recently returned from Afghanistan before returning to Washington, D.C.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicslemoorevice president mike pencemike pencenaval air station lemoore
Copyright © 2021 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
COVID 'long haulers' suffer debilitating problems months later
North America's largest cemetery struggles with COVID deaths
Trump administration carries out 13th, final federal execution
Youth sports advocates rally at high schools across California
USPS removes collection boxes in L.A. ahead of expected protests
SoCal braces for warm weekend in winter
LASD arrests 137 at 3 separate 'super-spreader' parties
Show More
California now reporting 525 virus deaths every day
Biden says science team will be at `forefront' of his admin
OC residents struggle scheduling vaccine appointments
Vaccine clinic for seniors opens in IE
LA County to consider more business closures as COVID cases surge
More TOP STORIES News