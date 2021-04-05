Vice President Kamala Harris, Governor Gavin Newsom visit Bay Area water facility

Harris was joined by Governor Gavin Newsom on a tour of a water treatment facility to highlight the benefits of the American Jobs Plan, which proposes investing $111 billion in the nation's water infrastructure. Harris and President Joe Biden say the plan would help ensure access to clean drinking water and create jobs.
Harris touched down in Oakland at 9:45 a.m. before going to the water treatment plant. She arrived from Los Angeles, where she spent the Easter holiday, and was greeted by Lt. Gov. Eleni Kounalakis, Sen. Alex Padilla and Rep. Barbara Lee.
At the facility, Harris and Newsom met with water plant workers who underwent an apprenticeship program. The vice president said such programs would serve as a model for the rest of the country under the proposed American Jobs Plan.
"This facility and this group have really been doing work that is a model for the country," Harris said.
The plan wouldn't just upgrade infrastructure, but also create jobs and focus on equity, Harris said. The Biden-Harris administration is proposing an upgrade to 100% of the country's lead water pipes, she said.
"Drinking lead will kill our children -- literally," Harris said.
After the tour, the vice president was set to hold a listening session with California leaders and a small business owner in Oakland who received financial and technical assistance from several Community Development Financial Institutions
Harris was born in Oakland and kicked off her presidential campaign there in January 2019.
She began her career as a prosecutor in the Alameda County District Attorney's Office.
