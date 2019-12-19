Politics

Andrew Yang brings campaign to LA's Fairfax District

FAIRFAX DISTRICT (KABC) -- Presidential candidate Andrew Yang brought his campaign to the Fairfax District in Los Angeles on Thursday.

Yang met with supporters ahead of the latest debate for democratic candidates, and hosted a surprise "pop-up" store filled with "Yang Gang" merchandise.

"What I want people to take from this is we can solve our own problems. We can rewrite the rules of the 21st century economy to work for us," said Yang. "It's going to be up to us to come together and provide a new way forward that actually provides for us and our families. That's the theme of the campaign. The Yang Gang cannot be stopped! We are growing when other campaigns are shrinking. We're gonna be there through the spring as the voting gets underway."
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicscampaign2020 presidential election
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
2 arrested in OC months after body found off Oceanside coast
Mexico travel advisory: State Dept. warns of 'widespread' violent crime
7-year-old in shelter says he's scared of dad in letter to Santa
Democratic debate to be held at LMU after unionized workers reach deal
SF woman offers $7K reward, flies plane banner to find stolen dog
Congress raises legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21
Echo Park hit-and-run crash leaves pedestrian dead
Show More
What to look at for total gut health goes well beyond probiotics
Man arrested in shooting that left girl in a coma, pregnant mother hurt
Fashion Nova workers in LA report grossly underpaid wages
Surveillance video shows mountain lion outside Simi Valley home
More than 150 weapons seized from Anaheim home
More TOP STORIES News