Andrew Yang brings campaign to LA's Fairfax District

FAIRFAX DISTRICT (KABC) -- Presidential candidate Andrew Yang brought his campaign to the Fairfax District in Los Angeles on Thursday.Yang met with supporters ahead of the latest debate for democratic candidates, and hosted a surprise "pop-up" store filled with "Yang Gang" merchandise."What I want people to take from this is we can solve our own problems. We can rewrite the rules of the 21st century economy to work for us," said Yang. "It's going to be up to us to come together and provide a new way forward that actually provides for us and our families. That's the theme of the campaign. The Yang Gang cannot be stopped! We are growing when other campaigns are shrinking. We're gonna be there through the spring as the voting gets underway."