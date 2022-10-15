1 killed, 8 injured after hit-and-run driver slams into food stand in Pomona, police say

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A person was killed and eight others were injured in Pomona after a driver crashed her car and ran away from the scene Friday evening, authorities say.

Pomona police say the crash was reported around 7:45 p.m. in the area of W. Holt Avenue and Dudley Street.

Police confirmed one person died in the crash and eight other people were hurt. It's unclear how many victims were transported to a hospital.

Footage from the scene showed the driver crashed into what appeared to be a food stand and destroyed it.

Police say the driver left her car and ran away from the scene.

The area was closed as authorities investigated the collision.

DEVELOPING: We will add more details to this report as they become available.