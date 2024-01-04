Mother of 6-month-old boy killed in New Year's Day hit-and-run in Pomona

A father is in mourning after his girlfriend, the mother to their 6-month-old boy, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona on New Year's Day.

A father is in mourning after his girlfriend, the mother to their 6-month-old boy, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona on New Year's Day.

A father is in mourning after his girlfriend, the mother to their 6-month-old boy, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona on New Year's Day.

A father is in mourning after his girlfriend, the mother to their 6-month-old boy, was killed by a hit-and-run driver in Pomona on New Year's Day.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 23-year-old woman leaves behind a 6-month-old boy after she was killed in a tragic hit-and-run crash on New Year's Day in Pomona.

The victim was identified by loved ones as Khailyn Garcia.

Miguel Vega remembers his girlfriend as a person full of life.

"I really, really, really miss her... and I need her really, really bad right now because she's the only person who could be there for me," Vega said. "Her charisma - she was courageous. She was very enthusiastic."

Vega, a DJ, said Garcia went with him to work at a New Year's celebration in Pomona.

After Vega was done, they were on their way home when Vega pulled over on the side of the street. Garcia stepped out of the car for fresh air because she wasn't feeling well. Vega said that's when she was struck by a car.

"I could only remember my only actions being screaming and not believing what was going on," Vega said.

The crash happened before 1:30 a.m. at the intersection of Garey Avenue and Center Street, according to the Pomona Police Department. Garcia was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

"I saw the car. It was a white Mercedes-Benz, anywhere between the year 2020 to 2023," Vega said.

Vega said they were both getting ready to start a life together with their baby boy.

A GoFundMe account was created to help pay for funeral expenses.

"I just wanted to giver her everything," Vega said. "And I wanted to give my son everything, and that's all they deserve."

Vega is asking for the driver to surrender to police.