12-year-old boy killed in crash off 57 Freeway in Pomona, father arrested for DUI

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A Pomona father was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence after he crashed off the 57 Freeway, killing his 12-year-old son who was in the car with him.

The crash happened around midnight Saturday near Temple Avenue, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Ignacio Vasquez was behind the wheel of a 2016 Honda Civic when he "left the roadway" and crashed into a dirt embankment at a high rate of speed, according to the agency.

Both he and his young son sustained major injuries and were taken to the hospital, where the boy later died.

According to the CHP, Vasquez was impaired at the time of the crash and was then arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The boy, Abel Vasquez, would've turned 13 on Sunday.

