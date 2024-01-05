Woman arrested for Pomona hit-and-run that killed 23-year-old mother on New Year's Day

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A woman was arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash that killed a 23-year-old mother in Pomona on New Year's Day.

The Pomona Police Department on Wednesday announced the arrest of Isabella Ortega, 20. Further details on what led to the arrest were not released.

Ortega is accused of crashing into Khailyn Garcia just before 1:30 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Garey Avenue and Center Street.

Garcia was taken to the hospital, where she later died. She leaves behind a 6-month-old boy.

Garcia's boyfriend Miguel Vega remembers her as a person full of life. He said they were both getting ready to start a life together with their baby boy.

A GoFundMe account has been made to help pay for funeral expenses. Garcia's family is set to hold a candlelight vigil Friday.