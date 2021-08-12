17-year-old victim of human trafficking rescued in Pomona, authorities say

By ABC7.com staff
POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A 17-year-old female victim of human trafficking was rescued Tuesday in Pomona, the 15th juvenile victim of that crime to be rescued in the city so far this year, authorities said.

Officers with the Pomona Police Department's Sexual Exploitation & Traffic Team were conducting enforcement near Holt Avenue and Clark Street around 2 p.m. when they noticed the girl contacting vehicles occupied by lone male motorists, according to a statement from the department.

After observing her for several minutes, they determined "her actions were consistent with loitering for prostitution."

Once they made contact with the girl, they discovered she was 17 years old and took her into protective custody.

Investigators believe there may be other victims related to this case and urge anyone with information to contact the department at (909) 620-2085 or (800) 222-TIPS (8477) to report anonymously.

Information can also be reported to the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888.

