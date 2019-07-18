Dog stabbed, killed in front yard of owner's home in Pomona; police ask for help in ID'ing suspect

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- Pomona police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man who investigators say stabbed and killed a pet dog in its owner's front yard.The incident, which was captured by a surveillance camera, happened Tuesday outside a home in the 800 block of East Second Street, police said in a statement.The suspect was recorded trespassing on the property and chasing the animal, "ultimately stabbing the harmless dog to death," the news release said.The man being sought is described as white or Hispanic, about 30-35 years old, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes and frequents the block on which the stabbing occurred, according to police.The suspect was last seen wearing a fisherman-style hat, gray T-shirt, shorts, black socks and sandals.Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Pomona police at (909) 620-2085. Anonymous tips may be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.