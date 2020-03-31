Man accused in sword attack fatally shot by police in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who allegedly attacked a person with a sword was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Pomona Monday evening, police said.Pomona police responded to a call of a stabbing at the intersection of Reservoir and Third streets at about 7:28 p.m. when the shooting occurred.When police arrived, the suspect allegedly took off on foot and soon after, police shot and killed the man.Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene, and that no officer was injured.The identity of the suspect was not known. The stabbing victim was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.