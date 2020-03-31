Man accused in sword attack fatally shot by police in Pomona

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- A man who allegedly attacked a person with a sword was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Pomona Monday evening, police said.

Pomona police responded to a call of a stabbing at the intersection of Reservoir and Third streets at about 7:28 p.m. when the shooting occurred.

When police arrived, the suspect allegedly took off on foot and soon after, police shot and killed the man.

Police said a weapon was recovered at the scene, and that no officer was injured.

The identity of the suspect was not known. The stabbing victim was rushed to a hospital in unknown condition.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is handling the investigation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
pomonalos angeles countyfatal shootingpolice shootingstabbing
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Mayor Garcetti gives daily COVID-19 briefing - LIVE
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19 treatment: SoCal doctor discusses remdesivir, plasma, herd immunity
Show More
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
Coronavirus could worsen impact of SoCal heat wave
Professor researching COVID-19 killed in apparent murder-suicide
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Tips to cut energy bills amid coronavirus stay-at-home orders
More TOP STORIES News