Pomona restaurant vandalized by same woman at least 5 times, owners say

The restaurant owners believe the woman is homeless and say things are getting out of hand.

The restaurant owners believe the woman is homeless and say things are getting out of hand.

POMONA, Calif. (KABC) -- The owners of a restaurant in Pomona say they are contemplating closing their business after a woman has repeatedly vandalized their building by throwing rocks and smashing windows.

The most recent incident happened last month.

Surveillance video captured the woman throwing large rocks at the windows of the Cachanilla Chinese Restaurant on Holt Avenue. The restaurant manager said it happened while the restaurant was hosting a large group in its banquet hall.

Footage from the video shows terrified customers running for cover as one of the windows shatters.

The restaurant manager, who was identified only as a Danny, told Eyewitness News this has happened several times within the last month.

"We've been attacked, vandalized ... about five windows broken and also one last night, all by the same perpetrator," said Danny.

Danny believes the woman is homeless.

Despite reporting the problem to police, who visited the restaurant on Wednesday to take a report, Danny said the woman keeps coming back to damage the property.

He said in addition to the business being vandalized, there's been a series of overnight break-ins and says the unhoused community is to blame.

"Just been fed up with all this unhoused, homeless, drug activity happening right outside our door," said Danny. "Every single day, there's always this group of homeless leaving all this trash and needles right there where all our customers and family can see. Every night, we have to worry whether or not another window is going to be broken out."

Restaurant owners said several homeless people also use an outdoor portion of the property as a bathroom, leaving feces on the ground.

"Every day we have to go out there, clean, sanitize because we can't have our customers smelling this," said Danny.

Anyone with information is urged to contact authorities.