Pop-Tarts joining forces with Tajín for limited time run

Ready to spice things up? Pop-Tarts is joining forces with Tajín - its first ever spicy partner.

Pop-Tarts has a new collaboration that is challenging fans to spice it up! It's joining forces with Tajín, its first ever spicy partner.

This might seem like an odd pairing, but Tajín is currently the most popular fruit-and-vegetable seasoning in both the U.S. and Mexico.

The limited-edition collaboration is only being sold online Tuesday through Thursday while supplies last.

Each package includes the classic seasoning, Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce and three different fruit flavored Pop-Tarts: Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry and Peach Cobbler.

MORE | Here's how one ingenious idea led to the tortilla chip