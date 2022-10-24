WATCH LIVE

Pop-Tarts joining forces with Tajín for limited time run

Monday, October 24, 2022 10:32PM
Ready to spice things up? Pop-Tarts is joining forces with Tajín - its first ever spicy partner.

This might seem like an odd pairing, but Tajín is currently the most popular fruit-and-vegetable seasoning in both the U.S. and Mexico.

The limited-edition collaboration is only being sold online Tuesday through Thursday while supplies last.

Each package includes the classic seasoning, Fruity Chamoy Hot Sauce and three different fruit flavored Pop-Tarts: Strawberry, Frosted Wild Berry and Peach Cobbler.

