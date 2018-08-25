YouTube star 'McSkillet' ID'd as wrong-way driver in crash that killed woman, young daughter

EMBED </>More Videos

Popular YouTuber identified in crash that killed mother, daughter

SORRENTO VALLEY, Calif. --
The driver in a horrific wrong way crash that killed three people in California Thursday has been identified.

Police say 18-year-old Trevor Heitmann was behind the wheel of a $200,000 McLaren sports car that barreled down the wrong side of the road.

The accident killed Heitman, a 43-year-old woman and a 12-year-old girl.

Investigators say Heitman had a popular Youtube channel where he mostly discussed video games under the name "McSkillet."

According to authorities, Heitman was struggling with depression when he caused the crash.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
youtubecrashu.s. & worldvideo gametraffic fatalitieswoman killedchild killed
(Copyright ©2018 KTRK-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
LAPD: Nick Young arrested during traffic stop in Hollywood
West Covina kickboxing coach arrested on suspicion of lewd acts with kids
'Don't let your guard down,' federal officials tell Hawaii
Pope in Ireland decries abuse cover-up, meets with victims
Shooting in Altadena leaves one person wounded
2 killed in fiery tanker crash on 105 Freeway in Hawthorne
Food truck feeds drivers on 105 amid gridlock traffic after fiery crash
'Dodger Killer' Verlander dropped with $1M lunch bill in Beverly Hills
Show More
Elon Musk says Tesla will remain a public company
Japan's foreign minister says Japan House fosters good relationship with US
Japan House brings Japanese culture, innovation to Hollywood
Jonathan Gold tribute set for Sunday at LA City Hall
'Restoring Tomorrow' focuses on LA temple with deep roots in Hollywood
More News