BRECKENRIDGE, Colo. (KABC) -- Porch pirates are a concern for anybody who has online orders delivered to their homes, but you may have never seen a porch pirate like this one.A Ring security camera captured a four-legged creature stealing a package filled with dog food from a home in Breckenridge, Colorado.The video shows the dog biting and scratching at packages before finally sinking his teeth into a box of Chewy dog food and pulling it away.The dog later returned for seconds but refrained from stealing additional packages.