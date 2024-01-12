Canadian authorities warn porch-pirate victims not to post videos of suspects in the act

QUEBEC, Canada (KABC) -- A warning about porch pirates in Canada is getting a lot of attention, but not for why you'd think.

Police in Quebec issued a warning - not to the pirates themselves, but to victims. They were advised that Canadian laws means people should not be posting videos of alleged package thieves, or risk violating their privacy.

Canadian police say instead, anyone who has video evidence of a crime should turn it over to authorities and not post it publicly.

The message is triggering a fierce backlash on social media.