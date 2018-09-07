Porsche convertible leads authorities on chase across LA County

By ABC7.com staff
LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Authorities chased a black Porsche through Los Angeles and Orange counties Friday night in a pursuit that lasted more than an hour, and that ended in Burbank with two suspects in custody.

Burbank police said they tried to pull the vehicle over at Riverside and Bob Hope Drive after the driver was seen going the wrong way; the car failed to yield.

During the chase, the black Porsche took authorities through multiple freeways, including the 101 and 10 Freeways.


Burbank police began following the vehicle at about 8 p.m. as the chase later approached the downtown Los Angeles, Silver Lake and El Monte area.

The vehicle crossed into Orange County as it transitioned to the eastbound 91 Freeway.

The Porsche shifted speeds on the freeways, and at one point, went at speeds that hovered 100 mph.

A male driver and female passenger, who was seen in distress during the chase, were inside the car.

The chase ended when the vehicle made its way back to Burbank and exited the freeway, entering a residential area.

The two suspects were seen exiting the Porsche as they entered an alley in the residential neighborhood and were apprehended after a brief foot pursuit.

Details regarding the suspects were not immediately available.
Related Topics:
trafficpolice chasecarporschefreewayLos Angeles CountyOrange County
