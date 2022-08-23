'Cars'-themed Porsche sold for a record $3.6 million at charity auction

Porsche and Pixar teamed up to bring one of the most beloved "Cars" characters to life for charity.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Porsche and Pixar teamed up to create a real version of one of the most recognizable "Cars" characters, and it was just sold for $3.6 million at RM Sotheby's Monterey Auction on Saturday.

The one-of-a-kind Sally Carrera car, the 911 Sally Special, attracted significant interest from bidders. The final offer came from a telephone bidder.

According to the auction house, the price was a record for a new Porsche sold at auction.

The Porsche is factory-customized with input from the creative team at Pixar, in a unique color that's spot on.

It also includes special touches from the film, including Sally's somewhat famous tattoo and even a "Kachow!" (Lightning McQueen's famous expression) mode on the drive selector.

Every dollar of the sale price for the one-of-a-kind 911 Sally Special will be donated to two charities: Girls Inc. and USA for UNHCR, the UN Refugee Agency.

Girls Inc., provides mentorship and learning programs for young girls to help them thrive and lead better lives.

USA for UNHCR helps displaced refugees.

Note: The video in the media player above is from a previous report.